FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $440,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,710.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,447.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

