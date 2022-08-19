FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

REGN opened at $624.83 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.19.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.35.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

