FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $281.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.