FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 4,861 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

