FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,200 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.1 %

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLOK opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

