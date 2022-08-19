FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 130 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 857,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,798 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

