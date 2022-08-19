Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $21.81. 46,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,665. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Funko’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 695.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.