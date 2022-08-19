Fuse Network (FUSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $440,934.00

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $440,934.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

