FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

UBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 228,744 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

