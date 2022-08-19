FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Amcor plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

AMCR stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

