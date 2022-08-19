FYDcoin (FYD) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $659,764.37 and approximately $869.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00241378 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,230,595 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
