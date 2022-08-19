G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

GIII stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

