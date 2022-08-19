Gains Associates (GAINS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $115,140.00

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Gains Associates has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $115,140.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00785593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

