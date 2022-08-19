Gains Associates (GAINS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $115,140.00

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Gains Associates has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $115,140.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00785593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gains Associates Coin Profile
Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.
Gains Associates Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.