Gaj Finance Market Cap Hits $15,537.05 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $15,537.05 and $197.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00787398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
