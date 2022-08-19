Game.com (GTC) Achieves Market Cap of $754,329.19

Game.com (GTC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $754,329.19 and $54,079.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076591 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Game.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.