GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches One Day Volume of $683,204.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $683,204.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00788000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GAMEE Coin Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,057,319 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
GAMEE Coin Trading
