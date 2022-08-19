GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches One Day Volume of $683,204.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $683,204.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00788000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,057,319 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

