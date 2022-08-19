GamyFi Platform (GFX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $118,606.00

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $53,663.28 and $118,606.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00790863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Coin Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
GamyFi Platform Coin Trading
