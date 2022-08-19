Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $12.32 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

