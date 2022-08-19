GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 37,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 448,184 shares.The stock last traded at $31.71 and had previously closed at $31.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 261,169 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,949,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 75.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,395,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 601,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

