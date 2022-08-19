Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Down 0.3%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
