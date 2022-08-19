Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $10.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.36. 8,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,170. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

