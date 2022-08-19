Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.69.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.