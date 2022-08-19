Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 857,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.81. 10,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,985. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.51.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

