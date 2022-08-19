Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $118.62. 600,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

