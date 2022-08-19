Glenview Trust Co Has $18.48 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

DE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.81. The company had a trading volume of 112,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

