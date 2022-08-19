Glenview Trust Co Has $29.82 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $9,099,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 526,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,353,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 382,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

