Glenview Trust Co Purchases 20,734 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.20. The stock had a trading volume of 531,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586,172. The firm has a market cap of $452.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $178.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.