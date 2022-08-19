Glenview Trust Co Purchases 39,912 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,673,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. 22,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

