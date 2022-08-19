Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,296. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average is $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

