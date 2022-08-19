Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,901 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 509,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,113,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

