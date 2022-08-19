Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

