Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $195.28. 1,434,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,554,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

