Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) COO Buys $88,655.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 3.3 %
GBLI stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $371.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.24.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
