Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) COO Buys $88,655.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 3.3 %

GBLI stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $371.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

