Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $11.95 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.