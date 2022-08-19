Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.03 EPS.

Globant stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.48. 1,121,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush lowered their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Globant by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Globant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,896,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

