GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) & vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Head to Head Review

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics -364.61% N/A -57.12% GlycoMimetics N/A -83.03% -71.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for vTv Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

vTv Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 255.19%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.62%. Given GlycoMimetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $4.01 million 27.39 -$12.99 million ($0.27) -4.52 GlycoMimetics $1.16 million 37.69 -$63.43 million ($1.20) -0.69

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than GlycoMimetics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator for renal diseases through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. It also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

