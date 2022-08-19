GMT Capital Corp Buys 20,800 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 285,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,247,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

