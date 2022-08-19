GMT Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 488,244 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Tenneco worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $37,430,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $11,788,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 3,826.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 469,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Trading Down 0.9 %

Tenneco Company Profile

TEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 16,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.