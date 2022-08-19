GMT Capital Corp Has $52.05 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $52,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $144,541,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,075,000 after buying an additional 904,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.9 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 126,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.