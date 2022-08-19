GMT Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 8,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $817.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hawaiian

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

See Also

