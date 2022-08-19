GMT Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawaiian Stock Performance
Hawaiian stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 8,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $817.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawaiian (HA)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.