GMT Capital Corp Purchases New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,622,532. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,372. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

