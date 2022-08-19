GMT Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Canopy Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 27.6% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.83. 754,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,213,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

