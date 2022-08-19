GMT Capital Corp Raises Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 0.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.37% of Nomad Foods worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 11,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,502. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.