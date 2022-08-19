GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 840,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppHarvest

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Stock Down 1.9 %

APPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 19,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,114. The stock has a market cap of $332.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.34. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

