GNY Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $32,385.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,049.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00127033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078443 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

