GoByte (GBX) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $82,048.29 and $17.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

