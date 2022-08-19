goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.86.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $108.12 on Monday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

