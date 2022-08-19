Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Technology Partners II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 862,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.84 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

