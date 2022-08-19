Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRT.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.78.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$80.60 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$73.34 and a one year high of C$105.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.