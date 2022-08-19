Graphlinq Protocol Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $670,134.04 and $253,376.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

